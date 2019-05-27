Aladdin is doing better than expected at the box office.
The movie was expected to gross $80M domestically; it now looks like it will do $86M.
Overseas, the Guy Ritchie directed movie took in $121M
The global opening projections now have it at $207.1M over the three-day weekend.
John Wick 3 came in at #2 and Avengers: Endgame at #3
Do you see highly anticipated movies opening weekend or do you like to wait for the crowds and the hype to die down before you go?
Aladdin Tops Box Office
