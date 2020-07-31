Alan Parker, director of film version of Pink Floyd's 'The Wall,' dead at 76

Sony Legacy

Alan Parker, acclaimed British filmmaker whose many credits include the 1982 movie adaptation of Pink Floyd‘s concept album The Wall, died Friday after a lengthy illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 76.

A versatile filmmaker, Parker was known for moving fluidly through various genres — from the Civil Rights struggle-themed Mississippi Burning through lighter, more music-oriented movies including 1980’s Fame, the aforementioned Pink Floyd: The Wall, the beloved 1991 film The Commitments, and the Madonna-starring 1996 big-screen adaptation of the stage musical Evita.

Among Parker’s other noteworthy films: Bugsy Malone, Midnight Express, Birdy, Angel Heart and Angela’s Ashes.

Two of Parker’s movies received Oscar nominations for Best Film and Best Director — Mississippi Burning and Midnight Express.

Pink Floyd: The Wall won two BAFTAs, the U.K. equivalent of the Academy Awards, for Best Original Song and Best Sound.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.