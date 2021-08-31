Alan Parsons releasing new concert album & video, ‘The NeverEnding Show,’ in November

A new concert album and video focusing on a 2019 show by veteran studio whiz, composer and musician Alan Parsons‘ current band, the Alan Parsons Live Project, will be released on November 5 in various formats and configurations.
The NeverEnding Show: Live in the Netherlands captures a May 2019 concert by the group at the Tivoli theater in Utrecht, Netherlands.
The concert featured performances of many of the Alan Parsons Live Project’s best-known songs from the 1970s and ’80s, including “Games People Play,” “Time” and “Don’t Answer Me,” as well as a medley combining the group’s oft-heard 1982 instrumental “Sirius” with its ’82 hit “Eye in the Sky.”
The NeverEnding Show can be pre-ordered now and is available as a two-CD/DVD set, a Blu-ray disc and a three-LP vinyl collection. Two limited-edition colored-vinyl versions of the release — pressed on crystal and on blue vinyl — can be purchased exclusively at the Frontiers Music’s online store.
The audio versions of The NeverEnding Show also will include a new studio recording of a song called “The Never Ending Show” as a bonus track.
You can check out a video of the Alan Parsons Live Project performing “Games People Play” from The NeverEnding Show film now at Frontiers Music’s YouTube channel.
The band recently postponed a U.S. tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek had been scheduled to run from an August 27 show in Burbank, California, through a September 22 show in Minneapolis. New dates haven’t been announced.
Here’s the track list of The NeverEnding Show‘s CDs:
CD 1
“One Note Symphony”
“Damned If I Do”
“Don’t Answer Me”
“Time”
“Breakdown”/”The Raven” (Medley)
“I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You”
“Psychobabble”
“Luciferama”
CD 2
“Don’t Let It Show”
“I Robot”
“Limelight”
“Standing on Higher Ground”
“As Lights Fall”
“I Can’t Get There from Here”
“Prime Time”
“Sirius”/”Eye in the Sky” (Medley)
“Old and Wise”
“(The System of) Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether”
“Games People Play”
“The Never Ending Show” (New Studio Audio Track)
