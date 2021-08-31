Alan Parsons releasing new concert album & video, ‘The NeverEnding Show,’ in November

Frontiers Music srl

A new concert album and video focusing on a 2019 show by veteran studio whiz, composer and musician Alan Parsons‘ current band, the Alan Parsons Live Project, will be released on November 5 in various formats and configurations.

The NeverEnding Show: Live in the Netherlands captures a May 2019 concert by the group at the Tivoli theater in Utrecht, Netherlands.

The concert featured performances of many of the Alan Parsons Live Project’s best-known songs from the 1970s and ’80s, including “Games People Play,” “Time” and “Don’t Answer Me,” as well as a medley combining the group’s oft-heard 1982 instrumental “Sirius” with its ’82 hit “Eye in the Sky.”

The NeverEnding Show can be pre-ordered now and is available as a two-CD/DVD set, a Blu-ray disc and a three-LP vinyl collection. Two limited-edition colored-vinyl versions of the release — pressed on crystal and on blue vinyl — can be purchased exclusively at the Frontiers Music’s online store.

The audio versions of The NeverEnding Show also will include a new studio recording of a song called “The Never Ending Show” as a bonus track.

You can check out a video of the Alan Parsons Live Project performing “Games People Play” from The NeverEnding Show film now at Frontiers Music’s YouTube channel.

The band recently postponed a U.S. tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek had been scheduled to run from an August 27 show in Burbank, California, through a September 22 show in Minneapolis. New dates haven’t been announced.

Here’s the track list of The NeverEnding Show‘s CDs:

CD 1

“One Note Symphony”

“Damned If I Do”

“Don’t Answer Me”

“Time”

“Breakdown”/”The Raven” (Medley)

“I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You”

“Psychobabble”

“Luciferama”

CD 2

“Don’t Let It Show”

“I Robot”

“Limelight”

“Standing on Higher Ground”

“As Lights Fall”

“I Can’t Get There from Here”

“Prime Time”

“Sirius”/”Eye in the Sky” (Medley)

“Old and Wise”

“(The System of) Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether”

“Games People Play”

“The Never Ending Show” (New Studio Audio Track)

