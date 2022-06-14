Alanis Morissette among artists playing at Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder’s 2022 Ohana Encore festival

Courtesy of Ohana Festival

Alannis Morissette is part of the lineup of Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder‘s 2022 Ohana Encore festival, taking place October 8-9 in Dana Point, California.

As its name suggests, Ohana Encore is a companion to the Vedder’s Ohana Festival, which will be held this year the prior weekend, from September 30 to October 2.

Vedder and Morissette will headline the first day of Ohana Encore, while The Black Keys and HAIM will top the bill on the second day. Other artists on the lineup include The Afghan Whigs, The Roots and Band of Horses.

Tickets to Ohana Encore go on sale this Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OhanaFest.com.

Vedder founded Ohana Festival in 2016. Ohana Encore made its debut in 2021.

The 2022 Ohana Festival lineup includes Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Pink, founding Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and his current group The Dirty Knobs, Jack White, St. Vincent and Brittany Howard. Tickets are on sale now.

