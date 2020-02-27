Alanis Morissette confronts her issues in "Reasons I Drink" video

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoAlanis Morissette has released the music video for her single, “Reasons I Drink,” off her upcoming album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

In the clip, Alanis attends an AA meeting with different versions of herself including a tired mom, a glamorous superstar, and an “Ironic”-era red knit cap-wearing Alanis.

Such Pretty Forks will be released on May 1. It includes the track “Smiling,” which was released last week.

Alanis will also launch a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill in June. The trek will feature support from fellow '90s alt artists Garbage and Liz Phair.

