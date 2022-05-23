Alanis Morissette, Cyndi Lauper performing at inaugural Oceans Calling Festival in Maryland

Rob Ball/WireImage

Alanis Morissette and Cyndi Lauper are among the artists who will perform at the inaugural Oceans Calling Festival, taking place September 30 to October 2 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Morissette will headline the event on Sunday, October 2, and Lauper also will perform that day.

The festival’s other headliners are Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers, while the bill also includes Sublime with Rome, Toad the Wet Sprocket, O.A.R., Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Jimmy Eat World, Cage The Elephant, Young the Giant, Skip Marley, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Dirty Heads and Grouplove. Festival co-founder O.A.R. will perform twice — on September 30 and October 2.

“We are thrilled to host Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, and celebrate all our incredible city has to offer,” says Mayor Rick Meehan. “Thank you to C3 Presents and Maryland’s own O.A.R. for bringing an event of this magnitude to the Ocean City Boardwalk. We look forward to seeing everyone!”

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 25, at noon ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OceansCallingFestival.com.

