Alanis Morissette Drops A New Song!

Like sooooo many of us, Alanis Morrissette has been missing live music over the last year – in fact, she’s just released a new song about it.

“I Miss The Band” is a tribute to Morrissette’s live touring group, complete with a video of old concert footage. All proceeds from the song will go to the music industry charity Backline.

Morrissette released the album Such Pretty Forks In The Road last year.

Can you remember the last live concert you attended?