Alanis Morissette explains why she won’t support new HBO documentary about her

Glen Ballard/Courtesy of HBO

A new documentary about Alanis Morissette, Jagged, will air on HBO at a future date after having its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. But Alanis didn’t attend the event and says she won’t be supporting the film in any way, claiming that it includes “implications and fact that are simply not true.”

So far, the documentary has already made headlines because it features Alanis discussing being sexually assaulted and/or abused by multiple men when she was below the age of consent.

In a statement provided to ABC News, Alanis says she agreed to participate in the movie, but sat for her interview “during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown).”

“I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film,” she continues. “This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted.”

The Grammy-winning star goes on to say that she won’t be attending any event promoting the movie because she’s on tour, and also because the documentary “includes implications and facts that are simply not true.”

Morissette concludes in her statement, “While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure — I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell.”

Alanis doesn’t specify which aspects of the film she finds to be “not true.”

