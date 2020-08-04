Alanis Morissette explores family at a cellular level in "Ablaze" video

Epiphany Music

Alanis Morissette’s new video for her song “Ablaze” is a family affair.

The singer enlists her husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway and three young children for the clip, which was shot at their home. As Alanis sings, we see clips of the kids playing in the backyard, as well as in a toy-filled playroom.

The song itself seems to be an ode to Alanis’ children, with each verse addressing her two sons and one daughter with the overarching message, “My mission is to keep the light in your eyes ablaze.”

During the video, Alanis brings out a giant microscope and when she looks through it, she sees her family dressed up as cells to coincide with the lyric, “We seem to easily forget we are made of the same cells.”

“Ablaze” appears on Alanis’ new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. On August 22, she’s launching Such Pretty Forks in the Room, a virtual escape experience. For info on tickets, go to MissionEscapeGames.com/Anaheim/Alanis.

By Andrea Tuccillo

