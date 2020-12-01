Alanis Morissette & family recreate John & Yoko's Bed-In for new Christmas video

Credit: E.J. Devokaitis

Back in 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono held two “Bed-Ins for Peace,” where they spent one week each in hotels in Amsterdam and Montreal, lying in bed to protest the Vietnam War. Now, Alanis Morissette and her family have recreated that event in her new Christmas video.

Alanis has recorded her version of John & Yoko’s 1971 single “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” In the video, she, her husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway and their three children Ever, Onyx and Winter lie in a bed that’s decorated exactly how John & Yoko decorated their bed in Amsterdam, complete with an acoustic guitar and a bouquet of flowers.

Behind the family are signs reading “War is over if you want it” and “Bed Peace.” John and Yoko also had a sign reading “Bed Peace” behind them during their Bed-Ins.

The video also features Alanis’ band members and their families, all lip-syncing to the song.

Alanis is hoping to hit the road in 2021 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill. She originally planned to do that this year, but of course the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans.

By Andrea Dresdale

