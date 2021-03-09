Alanis Morissette, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, the late Leonard Cohen among Juno Awards nominees

Epiphany Music; Reprise Records

Alanis Morissette, Neil Young & Crazy Horse and the late Leonard Cohen are among the artists who will compete for honors at the 2021 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

Morissette received two nods, for Songwriter of the Year and Adult Contemporary Album of the Year, for Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

Young and his frequent backing band have been nominated for the Rock Album of the Year prize for Colorado, which saw early-1970s Crazy Horse guitarist/keyboardist Nils Lofgren — who’s also a longtime member of Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band — rejoining Neil’s group.

As for Cohen, who died in 2016, his posthumous album Thanks for the Dance is in the running for Album of the Year. The record was completed with help from Leonard’s son, Adam.

Meanwhile, lauded composer/producer David Foster and veteran folk singer/songwriter Bruce Cockburn will square off in the Instrumental Album of the Year, for Eleven Words and Crowing Ignites, respectively.

Receiving a leading six Juno nominations is pop star The Weeknd, including nods for Single, Album, Artist and Songwriter of the Year. Other notable multiple nominees include Celine Dion and Justin Bieber.

The 2021 Juno Awards will be held virtually and will air on the CBC network on May 16. Check out the full list of nominees at JunoAwards.ca.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.