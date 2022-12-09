Alanis Morissette is feeling the holiday spirit, releasing a new recording of the Christmas classic “Little Drummer Boy”.
The track was released to YouTube and digital platforms on Friday.
2022 was a big year for Alanis – she released the meditation album The Storm Before The Calm and was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
What are some ‘rocking’ Christmas songs you listen to every year?
Alanis Morissette Releases Cover Of “Little Drummer Boy”
