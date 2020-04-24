Alanis Morissette releases emotional track on mental illness, "Diagnosis"

Epiphany Music

Alanis Morissette has released a brand new song with an apropos title given the current COVID-19 pandemic: "Diagnosis."

The track is actually about mental illness, specifically post partum depression, with Alanis addressing the stigma and difficulties surrounding it.

“I’ve not left the house in a while/I’ve not felt a glimpse of ease/And I have not made much headway/Since I have come back from the war,” she sings on the emotional piano-driven song.

“Diagnosis” is the latest release from Alanis’ upcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, following the songs “Reasons I Drink” and “Smiling.” The album was supposed to be released May 1 but has been pushed back to a later date.

