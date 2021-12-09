Alanis Morissette to adapt ‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical into a novel

Amulet Books

Alanis Morissette took over Broadway with her two-time Tony Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill. Now, she’s coming for your local bookstore.

According to a press release from Abrams Books, young adult author Eric Smith has teamed with he “Ironic” singer to transform her musical, based on the album of the same name, into a novel. The novelization is further assisted by Jagged Little Pill‘s musical co-creators, the Oscar-winning Diablo Cody and Glen Ballard.

Jagged Little Pill uses Alanis’ songs to tell the story of The Healys, a seemingly perfect suburban family that’s struggling with many of of today’s hot-button issues, from addiction to racial and sexual identity. One critic even called it “the most woke musical of all time.”

Cody said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “This show was written with young, energetic audiences in mind, and I hope this beautiful book helps connect even more teens to our musical.”

The Jagged Little Pill novel will be told through the eyes of five teenagers who grapple with their own issues, but their individual stories intersect when a mutual friend is sexually assaulted at a party by an abuser who might get away with it.

Jagged Little Pill hits bookstands on April 26, 2022. It is available for pre-order now.

