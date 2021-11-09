Alanis Morissette’s Real Life Inspires A Comedy?

Alanis Morissette’s real life has inspired a new comedy from ABC titled, “Relatable”.

According to ABC the show, “follows a 40-something woman, married with three kids, who spent her young adult life as an international rock star, famous for her self-penned anthems of female rage and teen angst can’t quite get the next generation living in her house to listen to her”.

ABC states that the characters are fictional, but will loosely be based on Morissette’s life.

The singer will be an executive producer for “Relatable” and will write original music for the series.

