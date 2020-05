Out of an abundance of caution & concern, Alanis Morissette has officially postponed the North American leg of her Jagged Little Pill tour. If you already purchased tickets, hang on to them as they will be honored when the show is rescheduled! New show dates are coming soon.

An update on my North American Tour ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PHQeVt7Qvt — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) May 8, 2020