Alanis To Release Vinyl Collection

Alanis Morissette is releasing her 2005 greatest hits album, “The Collection,” on vinyl for the first time.

The project will be available on August 25th as a 2 LP on black vinyl with a transparent grape-vinyl version available exclusively from Target, and a crystal-clear version at local indie retailers via Rhino Records.

“The Collection” covers Morissette’s career between 1995 and 2005 and includes her performance of Seal’s hit “Crazy,” which debuted on the set in 2005.

