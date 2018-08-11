Alaska Airlines mechanic steals empty passenger plane, then fatally crashes

Friday, an employee for Alaska Airlines stole passenger plane from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and flew it for an hour with military jets chasing him, pulling off aerobatic stunts before crashing in a wooded island 25 miles away, according to authorities.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the 29-year-old ground service agent who was the only person aboard, died.

However, PCSD did not release the identity of the deceased ground service agent.

No one else was injured, reports say.

The sheriff’s department described the man as suicidal but did not go into detail.

