Album and video documenting Eric Clapton's 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival due in November

A new concert album and video featuring highlights from Eric Clapton‘s 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival, which took place September 20-21 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, will be released in a variety of formats on November 20.

The collection, titled Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019, can be pre-ordered now, and will be available on three CDs, six vinyl LPs, two DVDs and two Blu-ray discs. It features nearly four hours’ worth of music.

The star-studded, two-day event featured performances by Clapton, Peter Frampton, Jeff Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jimmie Vaughan, Los Lobos, Buddy Guy, John Mayer, Robert Cray, Gary Clark Jr., Vince Gill and many others.

Throughout the shows, various artists teamed up for special collaborations, including Clapton and Frampton joining forces for a version of The Beatles‘ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” and Raitt and Crow duetting on a rendition of Bob Dylan‘s “Everything Is Broken.”

The final featured Clapton joined by the ensemble of musicians to play covers of Prince‘s “Purple Rain” and Joe Cocker‘s “High Time We Went.”

A PBS special featuring footage from the 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival also is scheduled to premiere in November.

The festival raises money for the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, the drug-dependency treatment facility that Clapton co-founded in 1998.

Here’s the full track list for Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019:

Introduction

“Native Stepson” — Sonny Landreth

“Wonderful Tonight” — Eric Clapton & Andy Fairweather Low

“Lay Down Sally” — Eric Clapton & Andy Fairweather Low

“Million Miles” — Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’ & Alan Darby

“Son’s Gonna Rise” — Citizen Cope with Gary Clark Jr.

“Lait/De Ushuaia a la Quiaca” – Gustavo Santaolalla

“I Wanna Be Your Dog” — Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks Band

“That’s How Strong My Love Is” — Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks Band

“Lift Off” — Tom Misch

“Cognac” — Buddy Guy & Jonny Lang

“Everything Is Broken” — Sheryl Crow & Bonnie Raitt

“Every Day Is a Winding Road” — Sheryl Crow with James Bay

“Retrato” — Daniel Santiago & Pedro Martins

“B-Side” — Kurt Rosenwinkel with Pedro Martins

“Baby, Please Come Home” — Jimmie Vaughan with Bonnie Raitt

“How Long” — The Marcus King Band

“Goodbye Carolina” — The Marcus King Band

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” — Peter Frampton with Eric Clapton

“Space for the Papa” — Jeff Beck

“Big Block” — Jeff Beck

“Caroline, No” — Jeff Beck

“Cut Em Loose — Robert Randolph

“Hold Back the River” — James Bay

“When We Were on Fire” — James Bay

“Mas y Mas” — Los Lobos

“Am I Wrong?” — Keb’ Mo’

“Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” — John Mayer

“How Blue Can You Get?” — Tedeschi Trucks Band

“Shame” — Tedeschi Trucks Band

“Is Your Love Big Enough” — Lianne La Havas

“I Say A Little Prayer” — Lianne La Havas

“Feed the Babies” — Gary Clark Jr.

“I Got My Eyes on You (Locked & Loaded)” — Gary Clark Jr.

“Pearl Cadillac” — Gary Clark Jr.

“Tonight the Bottle Let Me Down” — Vince Gill with Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas

“Tulsa Time” — Vince Gill with Albert Lee, Bradley Walker, Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas

“Drifting Too Far from the Shore” — Bradley Walker with Vince Gill, Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas

“Badge” — Eric Clapton

“Layla” — Eric Clapton with John Mayer & Doyle Bramhall II

Encore Finale

“Purple Rain” — Eric Clapton & Ensemble

“High Time We Went” — Eric Clapton & Ensemble

