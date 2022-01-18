Album capturing Cactus’ 1970 live debut due out this week

Cleopatra Records

An archival live album capturing the very first concert by the veteran rock band Cactus will be released this Friday, January 21, on multiple formats.

The album, titled The Birth of Cactus 1970, was recorded at a show that also featured The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Grateful Dead and Steve Miller Band. The concert featured Cactus playing several tunes from its 1970 self-titled debut, as well as select songs from its second and third albums — 1971’s One Way…or Another and Restrictions.

Cactus was formed by Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice and bassist Tim Bogert around the time of their group’s initial breakup. The band’s original lineup also included singer Rusty Day of The Amboy Dukes and guitarist Jim McCarty of Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.

Appice recalls of Cactus’ first gig, “I remember…hanging out with Hendrix who was a friend of Cactus. We got on stage and the energy level was off the charts! All the songs kicked major a**. We were so excited to get Cactus going and this show helped. Crowd was great and we did ROCK!!”

The Birth of Cactus 1970 can be pre-ordered now and will be available as a CD digipak and a limited-edition purple-vinyl LP, as well as in digital formats.

Here’s the album’s track list:

“One Way…or Another”

“Sweet Sixteen”

“No Need to Worry”

Medley: “Let Me Swim/Big Mama Boogie/Oleo”

“Feel So Good”

“Parchman Farm”

