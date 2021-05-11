Album capturing Tedeschi Trucks Band and Trey Anastasio’s 2019 performance of ‘Layla’ at Lockn’ due in July

Fantasy Records

In August 2019, Tedeschi Trucks Band hit the Lockn’ Festival stage in Arrington, Virginia, with special guest Trey Anastasio of Phish for a one-off performance of Derek & the Dominos‘ classic 1970 album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs. Now, an album documenting the concert called Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) will be released on July 16.

Layla Revisited features live renditions of 13 of the original album’s 14 songs, as well as a studio cover of the record’s final tune, “Thorn Tree in the Garden,” recorded by Derek Trucks and wife Susan Tedeschi as a duo.

Several connections link Trucks to the Layla album. His parents named him after the Eric Clapton-fronted Derek & the Dominos because they were huge fans of the album. In addition, late Allman Brothers Band slide guitarist Duane Allman played on most of the Layla album’s tracks, and Trucks later enjoyed a 15-year tenure as the Allman Brothers slide guitarist.

Trucks also toured with Clapton for several years, and regularly traded licks with Eric on the Layla songs, just like Duane did.

“By the time that I started playing guitar, the sound of Duane Allman’s slide was almost an obsession,” says Derek Trucks about the Layla album. “His playing on Layla is still one of the high-water marks for me…My dad would play that record for me and my brother to fall asleep to and further sear it into my DNA.”

You can check out a video of Tedeschi Trucks Band and Anastasio performing “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?” at the 2019 Lockn’ fest at YouTube now.

Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) can be pre-ordered now, and is available as a two-CD set, a three-LP package and digitally.

Here’s the track list:

“I Looked Away”

“Bell Bottom Blues”

“Keep On Growing”

“Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”

“I Am Yours”

“Anyday”

“Key to the Highway”

“Tell the Truth”

“Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?”

“Have You Ever Loved a Woman?”

“Little Wing”

“It’s Too Late”

“Layla”

“Thorn Tree in the Garden” (studio)

