Album documenting original Alice Cooper band’s 2015 reunion gig getting wide release in September

An archival Alice Cooper concert album that captures the shock rocker performing at a Dallas record store with the surviving members of his original band will get its official wide global release. Live from the Astroturf will come out on multiple formats September 30.

The album was originally released as a limited-edition vinyl disc. The new release will be available as a colored-vinyl LP packaged with a DVD featuring the 2019 documentary about the reunion performance; a CD/Blu-ray set also featuring the audio and the documentary; and a digital version of the record.

The reunion show took place in 2015 at Good Records in Dallas and featured Cooper joined by guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith from the original Alice Cooper band as well as guitarist Ryan Roxie from Alice’s current touring band, who stepped in after the late Glen Buxton died in 1997.

The performance was a surprise to the attendees, who had gathered at the record shop for a special in-store signing event intended to promote Dunaway’s memoir, Snakes! Guillotines! Electric Chairs!

The concert featured Cooper and company running a selection of songs from the group’s early-1970s albums, including classics like “I’m Eighteen,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “Under My Wheels,” “Elected” and “School’s Out.”

The band’s performances of “I’m Eighteen and “Under My Wheels” will be featured on the Live at the Astroturf DVD and Blu-ray in addition to the documentary about the event and a lengthy interview with Dunaway, Bruce and Smith.

Physical versions of Live at the Astroturf can be preordered now at Ear-Music.net.

Here’s the full Live from the Astroturf track list:

“Caught in a Dream”

“Be My Lover”

“I’m Eighteen”

“Is It My Body”

“No More Mr. Nice Guy”

“Under My Wheels”

“School’s Out”

“Elected”

“Desperado” (Instrumental Bonus Track)

DVD/Blu-ray:

–Documentary

–Music Video: “I’m Eighteen”

–Music Video: “Under My Wheels”

–Extensive Interview with Dennis Dunaway, Michael Bruce and Neal Smith

