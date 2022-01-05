Album of B.J. Thomas rarities, ‘In Remembrance,’ to be released next month

Real Gone Music

A collection of rare tracks recorded by late pop and country singer B.J. Thomas titled In Remembrance: Love Songs & Lost Treasures will be released on February 4.

The 18-track collection features 13 previously unreleased recordings. Among the tracks are eight unreleased tunes from the Warner-Reprise Records vault, four songs from a limited-edition “direct response” album that was available in the 1990s, and outtakes that Thomas recorded with veteran songwriter and producer Steve Dorff.

The album, which also features some rare photos, can be pre-ordered now on CD at BJThomas.com.

Thomas died of lung cancer in May 2021 at the age of 78. He’s best known for his chart-topping singles “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” and “Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” as well as such other hits as “Hooked on a Feeling” and “I Just Can’t Help Believing.”

Here’s the full track list of In Remembrance:

“Expression of Faith”

“Meet at My Heart”*

“I Like Livin'”*

“When the Hero Dies”*

“The Best Things in Life”*

“Rock and Roll Lullaby”*

“Hands on Me Again”

“This Ain’t a Song (It’s a Prayer)”

“Think About Me”*

“No One Else on Earth”*

“Our Younger Hearts”*

“That’s the Thing About Love”*

“Red Letter Days”

“When a Woman Talks”*

“Love by Any Name”*

“Memory in the Making”*

“Wings of a Dove”*

“America the Beautiful”

* = previously unreleased.

