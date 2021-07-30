Albums by CSNY, Cat Stevens, The Rolling Stones among July Record Store Day’s top sellers

Atlantic/Rhino; A&M

Limited-edition vinyl LPs from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Cat Stevens, The Rolling Stones and The Allman Brothers Band were among the top-selling albums for the second 2021 installment of the Record Store Day campaign, which took place on July 17.

According to Billboard, CSNY’s Déjà Vu Alternates, which features alternate versions of the songs from the group’s classic 1970 album, Déjà Vu, was the second-best-selling album released on July 17.

At #6 was Cat Stevens’ Harold & Maude: The Songs from the Original Movie soundtrack album, one ahead of The Rolling Stones’ yellow-vinyl reissue of their classic 1971 two-LP compilation, Hot Rocks.

The Allman Brothers Band’s live album The Final Note was #8 on the tally.

The top-selling RSD album was Foo Fighters‘ Hail Satin, released under the name the Dee Gees. The project sold 12,000 vinyl LPs, plus another 3,000 downloads when it was made available digitally on July 19.

The 10-song album includes covers of four number-one Bee Gees hits and a cover of “Shadow Dancing,” by the Bee Gees’ younger brother, Andy Gibb.

Billboard reports that according to MRC Data, RSD resulted in 1.14 million U.S. vinyl album sales overall.

As for the top-selling singles, a vinyl disc featuring two remixed tracks from Bob Dylan‘s 1983 album, Infidels — “Jokerman” and “I and I” — was #3 on the list, while a single by Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell‘s current group The Dirty Knobs, featuring a cover of JJ Cale‘s “Humdinger” and the non-LP B-side “Feelin’ High,” was #10.

The top-selling RSD single release was Pearl Jam‘s “Alive,” which was issued on both 12-inch vinyl and cassette, along with the rare B-sides.

Here are the top-selling RSD 2021 July 17 drop albums at independent record stores, according to MRC Data:

1. Dee Gees/Foo Fighters, Hail Satin

2. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Deja Vu: Alternates

3. Beastie Boys, Aglio e Olio

4. Amy Winehouse, Remixes

5. Miles Davis, Champions: Rare Miles from the Complete Jack Johnson Sessions

6. Cat Stevens, Harold & Maude: The Songs from the Original Movie (Soundtrack)

7. The Rolling Stones, Hot Rocks 1964-1971

8. Allman Brothers Band, The Final Note: Painters Mill Music Fair, Owings Mills, MD 10-17-71

9. John Prine, Live: At the Other End, Dec. 1975

10. The Ramones, Triple J Live at the Wireless: Capital Theatre, Sydney, Australia, July 8, 1980

And here are the top-selling singles:

1. Pearl Jam, “Alive”

2. Fleet Foxes featuring Resistance Revival Chorus, “Can I Believe You”/”Wading in Waist-High Water”

3. St. Vincent, “Piggy “/”Sad but True “

4. Bob Dylan, “Jokerman”/”I and I ” (Remixes)

5. Karen O & Willie Nelson, “Under Pressure “

6. Dio, “God Hates Heavy Metal “

7. Denzel Curry & Robert Glasper, “So Incredible”/”This Changes Everything” (Live from Leimert Park)

8. “Weird Al” Yankovic, “Beat on the Brat”

9. Jxdn, “Angels & Demons”/”Drivers License”

10. The Dirty Knobs, “Humdinger”/”Feelin’ High”

