Aldi Is Releasing 25 Different Advent Calendar This Year

Two years after releasing their first Advent Calendar, Aldi fans excitedly await the announcement of this year’s calendars.

Starting on Wednesday, November 2, National Advent Calendar Day, Aldi will all have 25 specialty calendars.

A few highly anticipated are the Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar, the Beer Advent Calendar, the Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, and new addition this year, the “Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar ($19,99) which is filled with 24 individual .84-ounce bottles of hot sauce that cover a range of heat from gentle to Ghost Pepper.”

What would you like to see inside your Advent Calendar?