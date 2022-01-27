Aldo Nova releasing first part of new rock opera and album of “reloaded” versions of older tunes in April

MRI

Veteran Canadian rocker Aldo Nova, best known for his 1982 hit “Fantasy,” has unveiled plans for two album projects that will be released in April.

The first is a 10-track EP titled The Life and Times of Eddie Gage that’s due out April 1 and will serve as the first chapter of a planned rock opera.

The Life and Times of Eddie Gage tells the fictional story of a talented young rocker who is tempted and exploited by various characters as he tries to break into the music business. He initially succumbs to drugs, alcohol and other excesses before finding redemption when he delves into spirituality.

One of the EP’s tracks, “Free Your Mind,” has been released as an advance digital single.

Nova began working on the rock opera in 2008, and the final project will encompass 25 songs. Aldo wrote, produced, arranged, engineered and mixed all of the EP’s tracks, and the recording includes a 40-piece orchestra and a full gospel choir.

“The record was done from pure inspiration,” Nova says. “I was truly channeling some place away from myself. It was almost as if something above connected to me and gave me these songs.”

The second project is a three-disc set titled Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded that will be released on April 19.

The collection features updated versions of nine tunes from Nova’s back catalog on the first disc, and those same tracks mixed without vocals and without guitar, respectively, on the second and third discs.

“Nobody’s ever done this,” Aldo says of Reloaded. “You can basically sing with me as your backing band or play along as a backing track…I want to encourage kids to improvise and learn.”

Here’s the EP’s track list:

“Hey Ladi Dadi”

“Free Your Mind”

“Follow the Road”

“King of Deceit”

“The Bitch in Black”

“On the Way to the Psycho Ward”

“When All Is Said and Done”

“Say a Little Prayer”

“Burn Like the Sun”

Bonus Track:

“Les Anges”

And here’s the track list for Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded:

Disc One:

“Blood on the Bricks”

“Monkey on Your Back”

“Under the Gun – War Suite”

“Foolin’ Yourself”

“Ball and Chain”

“Paradise”

“Modern World”

“Fantasy”

“I’m a Survivor”

Disc Two (No Lead Vocal):

“Blood on the Bricks”

“Monkey on Your Back”

“Under the Gun – War Suite”

“Foolin’ Yourself”

“Ball and Chain”

“Modern World”

“Fantasy”

“I’m a Survivor”

Disc Three (No Lead Guitar):

Same as Disc One



Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.