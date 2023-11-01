Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Interested In Doing Reality Show

Alec Baldwin has had a rough last two years. In October of 2021, the actor was involved in the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while shooting the Western Rust. The aftermath has been dizzying, with stories pointing to a disorganized set. There’s even a chance Baldwin could be recharged for involuntary manslaughter, months after the same charge was dropped. Considering his future is very much up in the air, it’s perhaps a bit surprising to learn he’s thinking of starting a reality show.

(UPROXX)