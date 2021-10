A Hollywood movie is on hold after a tragedy on set. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, shooting two people. One was the director of photography. She was flown to a hospital and later died. The movie’s director survived and remains in the hospital. No word yet on the extent of his injuries. This all happened yesterday in New Mexico where “Rust” is filmed. Baldwin is also a producer and was seen in tears outside the sheriff’s office. No word on whether charges will be filed.