Alec Baldwin Is Off The Hook

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin for fatally shooting “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have been dropped. This doesn’t necessarily mean prosecutors think Alec is innocent. They said they found “new facts that . . . demand further investigation and forensic analysis.” With a preliminary hearing coming up on May 3rd, they wouldn’t have had time to conduct that investigation. But once it’s done, the CAN refile charges against him. There’s been no change in the charges against the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Meanwhile, production on “Rust” resumed yesterday . . . but they moved it from New Mexico to Montana. Alec Baldwin is commenting after manslaughter charges against him related to the on-set death while filming the movie “Rust” were been dropped. On Instagram, the actor posted a photo of he and his wife with the words, “I owe everything I have to this woman.” He also said “and to you, Luke.” Luke Nikas is one of his attorneys handling the case.