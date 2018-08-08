ALERT! ALERT! All 8 Harry Potter Movies Coming BACK To The Big Screen!

I have never seen a Harry Potter movie in the theater! Only on TV…with commercials. I have dying to see them HUGE in all their glory on the big screen! Now I can and so can you! “Wizarding World XD Week” will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 and will show the eight films as well as the spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them” in select Cinemark XD cinemas.

Best part….tickets for each film will only cost $5, or audiences can buy a festival pass and see all films for just $25. SWEET!!!!

The movie will play at 141 theaters across the United States. And luckily, we have 2 here in South Florida! One in Boynton Beach, the other in Boca!