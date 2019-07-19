Alessia Cara announces new EP This Summer, new single "Ready"

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboNot long ago, Alessia Cara told ABC Radio that while on tour, she'd been writing new songs, and predicted that the next thing she'd release would be something brand new, rather than a track from her 2018 album The Pains of Growing. Now, she's made good on that prediction.

On her socials, Alessia wrote, "caught the writing bug out of the blue and made an EP. It’s called This Summer. I’ll be releasing a new track every couple of weeks until its release. the first song, 'Ready,' will be out July 22nd."

Meanwhile, the "Scars to Your Beautiful" singer continues her tour with fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes. The two will perform in Kansas City, MO tonight and in Tulsa, OK on Saturday. The dates wrap up August 31 in Uncasville, CT.

