Alessia Cara documents her time touring with Shawn Mendes in "October" music video

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboOn the first day of October, Alessia Cara has -- fittingly -- released the music video for her track “October.”

The visual serves as a nostalgic tour diary from her recently completed tour with Shawn Mendes. It’s made up of home videos of Alessia and her friends -- Shawn included -- hanging out backstage, playing guitar and goofing around.

“I’m gonna miss it when it’s over/ I hope we never see October/ I felt the weight fall off my shoulders/ I’m gonna miss this when it’s/ I’m gonna miss you when it’s done,” she sings.

“October” is part of Alessia’s latest EP, This Summer. She kicks off her own U.S. headlining tour on October 21.

