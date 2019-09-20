Alessia Cara offers "relatable disappointments" in new video for "Rooting for You"

Alessia Cara's latest video, for "Rooting for You," allows us all to nod our heads and say, "Yep, I've been there."
The clip features Alessia singing and three cheerleaders doing a routine, cut with footage of people experiencing various "relatable disappointments."
Among them: "when your hair has other plans," "when the kiss does not have sparks," "when everything is broken," "when he shows up an hour late," "when you realize you made a huge mistake" -- depicted as waking up next to a less-than-desirable guy -- and "when you 'don't need' the recipe," which results in burned cookies.
"Rooting for You" is from Alessia's new EP, This Summer. As Billboard notes, John Mayer was such a fan of the track when it was released that he posted it on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Meanwhile, I only wish I had written this. Now that's what I call a hook."
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.