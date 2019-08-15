Alessia Cara perfectly mimics Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse & and Alanis Morrisette on 'The Tonight Show'

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCMove over, Ariana Grande: there’s a new queen of musical impressions.

Alessia Cara returned to the Tonight Show on Wednesday to promote her new album, This Summer, which drops September 6. Host Jimmy Fallon then begged her for a rematch of his Wheel of Musical Impressions challenge.

The “Rooting for You” artist nailed her impersonations of Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse singing “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” and Alanis Morrisette singing “Hush Little Baby”.

"Oh my God, I'm so sorry to Billie in advance. I love you," Cara apologized before kicking off the first round by singing "Pop Goes the Weasel" to the tune of "Bad Guy," which drew immense cheers and applause from the audience.

At the end of the show, Ariana joined Colombian singer Juanes to perform their duet, "Querer Mejor," which they sang entirely in Spanish.

This isn’t the first time Alessia has showed off her impersonation skills. In February 2017, the Grammy-winner appeared on Fallon to play the popular segment ,and nailed her impressions of Lorde, Nicki Minaj and Ariana.

Alessia's currently on tour with Shawn Mendes and will embark on a solo tour starting October 21.

