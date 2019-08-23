Alessia Cara reminds herself that she's amazing in "Okay Okay"

Def Jam Recordings

Def Jam RecordingsAlessia Cara has released another new track from her upcoming EP, This Summer.

The song, “Okay Okay,” is a pep talk to herself. In it, she says her best friend challenged her to write a song that they could “feel ourselves to,” so she attempts to boost her confidence by listing some of her amazing qualities.

“I’m a million-trick pony/A number one and only/On scale of one to 10 I’m an 11/Okay okay/Turn pain into a paycheck/Should see me in a sundress/I do it all with ease/I should give lessons,” she boasts.

Then adds, “Maybe if I write it down/I’ll make it real somehow/’Cause everyone’s allowed to feel amazing.”

This Summer, featuring the previously released “Ready” and “Rooting for You,” comes out September 6. Alessia begins her U.S. headlining tour on October 21.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



