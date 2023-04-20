Alex Lifeson’s Envy Of None dropping new EP, ‘That Was Then, This Is Now’

Kscope

Envy of None, featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, is ready to drop new music. The band, which also features bassist Andy Curran, guitarist/keyboardist Alfio Annibalini and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne, is dropping the new EP That Was Then, This Is Now on June 9.

The EP consists of one newly recorded track, “That Was Then,” along with remixes of “Dumkoptf” and “Dog’s Life.” It also includes tracks “Lethe River” and “You’ll Be Sorry,” which was previously released as part of the deluxe edition of their 2022 self-titled debut.

“Very happy to say that chapter 2 for Envy of None has officially started,” Curran shares. “We have a brand new song called ‘That Was Then, This Is Now’ which marks the first new track we’ve recorded since our debut album release almost a year ago.”

The EP is available for preorder now.

