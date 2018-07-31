Alex Trebek Hints at Retirement

Alex Trebek may be ready to retire from hosting Jeopardy. Talking to TMZ, Trebek said there’s “a 50-50 (chance), maybe a little less” that he stays on as host past the end of his contract in 2020. Trebek is 78-years-old and he’s been hosting Jeopardy since 1984. When asked who could replace him, Trebek brought up two names; Alex Faust who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings and attorney Laura Coates. Coates is an African American woman who Trebek said “appears on cable news from time to time.” Say it ain’t so Alex! Who would you like to see replace him if he retires? When was the last time you watched Jeopardy?