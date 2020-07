Alex Trebek says he’s “feeling great.” The Jeopardy host has been undergoing treatment for stage-4 pancreatic cancer. He just posted an update and he says his treatment is paying off and that “my numbers are good.” Trebek has been writing a memoir while the show’s on break. His memoir will be released this summer. He also says “Jeopardy” is opening the vaults, and will air classic episodes . . . including his first ever.