Alexa May Soon Let You Talk To The Dead

Amazon is developing a new feature for Alexa that would allow you to “speak to” the dead. It’s simple, Alexa will only need to listen to audio of the deceased talking for 1-minute . . . like from a voicemail or something . . . and it’d be able to recreate their voice. And they’d be able to say anything, not just “Why don’t you ever call me?” Amazon is touting it as a way to “make memories last,” which is one of the less morbid characterizations of this feature. They also suggest that a child could ask Alexa to have grandma finish reading them the “Wizard of Oz”, and Alexa would immediately adjust its voice to imitate grandma. Amazon has yet to announce when the feature will debut, or if it will be available to the public at all.