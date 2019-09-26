Alexa’s new voice (She can now sound like Samuel L. Jackson)

What would you do if you asked Alexa to open your favorite app and Samuel L. Jackson retorted? Amazon says its world-famous voice will soon be able to sound like a number of celebrities… for just $0.99 each. There will also be an upgraded version of the company’s smart speaker. The high-end offering will include Dolby Atmos 3D sound. And, if you just can’t get enough of your echo, you should be extra giddy over new planned tech – wearable glasses, wireless earbuds, a microphone ring (like you wear on your finger), and even a pet tracker. Does new technology excite you? Are you over the technological craze? Do you find ‘unplugging’ more enticing? Be honest – would you use the pet tracker on your significant other or your children?