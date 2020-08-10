Sunny Remembers

By Beth |

ALF (1986-1990)

A smart-mouthed creature, ALF (aka Alien Life Form), crash-lands in a suburban garage. His spaceship is beyond repair, he’s ugly,  he’s short, he’s got a bad attitude. What’s a family to do? Why, take in the furry creature, of course, and watch as he comments on humankind and tries to eat the cat — a delicacy on his home planet of Melmac.
First episode date: September 22, 1986
Final episode date: March 24, 1990
No. of episodes: 99 (first-run); 102 (syndication) (list of episodes)
Network: NBC
Source:  Google