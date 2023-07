Once again, we’re reviving stuff from the ’80s….and this time it’s coming from Ryan Reynolds, whose creative instincts are usually spot-on. Ryan is bringing back “Alf”, for a series of shorts promoting brands like Mint Mobile, Ring, and Hims. They’ll air this Saturday on Ryan’s Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo, in between episodes of the original ’80s series. Ryan says the idea came from his, quote, “irrational love of ‘Alf’ growing up.”