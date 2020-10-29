Alice Cooper among artists picked to judge new music competition show, 'No Cover'

Courtesy of Hit Parader

Alice Cooperis among the artists who will serve as judges for No Cover, an upcoming music competition show searching for “the world’s next greatest unsigned original artist.”

As the show’s title suggests, No Cover will focus on unknown bands performing original songs. The winner will earn a recording contract with Sumerian Records and a “high-profile” slot at a festival produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, the company behind Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville and Epicenter.

Other judges include Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale, Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale, Bishop Briggsand prog-metal guitarist Tobin Abasi. Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens will co-host alongside radio personality Caity Babs. Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield will be on hand to conduct interviews.

“I can’t wait for No Cover,” says Cooper in a statement. “To me, a band really isn’t a band unless they are writing their own material, and if you know anything about me you know that I have a very high standard for not only the songs but also the performance. I’m looking for the band who has it all — the one who can not only write it and play it, but perform it and make me BELIEVE it.”

No Cover will film at the iconic Troubadour club in Los Angeles. It’s presented by Hit Parader, a TV/film and live event production studio formed out of the defunct rock magazine of the same name.

By the way, if you are or know someone in a band, you can apply to be on No Cover now at NoCoverShow.com/apply.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.