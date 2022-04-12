Alice Cooper announces fall dates for his Detroit Muscle tour

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Alice Cooper has announced dates for a new fall leg of his 2022 U.S. headlining tour.

The new dates of the shock rocker’s Detroit Muscle tour kick off with a September 7 concert in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and will wrap up October 8 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AliceCooper.com.

Cooper will be touring in continued support of his new album Detroit Stories, which was released February 2021.

If you can’t wait until the fall, you can catch Cooper on his spring tour leg, which comes to a close April 24 in Los Angeles. Buckcherry and Ace Frehley open on select dates.

Cooper is also hosting his CoopStock 2 — Grooves and Divots charity event on April 30 in Mesa, Arizona. The fundraiser, which will support Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers dance, music and art education program, will feature Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills and Creed‘s Scott Stapp, among others.

