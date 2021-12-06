Alice Cooper announces spring North American tour with support acts Buckcherry and Ace Frehley

Credit: Jenny Risher

Alice Cooper recently announced a brief series of North American dates scheduled for January and February of 2022, and now the shock rocker has lined up a longer tour of the U.S. and Canada that will take place in the spring of next year.

The new trek, which features 26 shows, kicks off March 18 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and is plotted out through an April 23 concert in Paso Robles, California.

Buckcherry will open all of Cooper’s shows from a March 19 gig in Hanover, Maryland, through an April 20 performance in Seattle, while founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will serve as the support act at the final two concerts of the tour — April 22 in Reno, Nevada, and the Paso Robles show.

Tickets for Cooper’s spring outing go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time, while a VIP pre-sale begins on Tuesday, December 7, at 10 a.m.

Alice’s previously announced winter 2022 trek features 10 dates, running from a January 27 concert in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, through a February 8 show in Orlando, Florida. After that, Cooper will headline the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which sets sail from Miami on February 9 and visits the Haitian island of CocoCay and Labadee in the Bahamas before returning to port on February 14.

Check out Cooper’s full tour schedule at AliceCooper.com.

