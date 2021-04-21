Alice Cooper co-hosting contest to choose young band to open Evanescence-headlined livestream show

Credit: Jenny Risher

Two famous Coopers, shock rocker Alice Cooper and the Cooper Tire company, have teamed up to host a new nationwide contest that will give one of three talented garage bands the chance to open for alternative rockers Evanescence during a special livestream concert taking place on May 13.

For the recently launched “Driven to Perform” campaign, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and the tire company searched across the U.S. to find the three acts — Suspect208, South of Eden and Ashland — who were asked to submit an original song and a cover of the 1971 Alice Cooper classic “Under My Wheels.”

Fans can go to DrivenToPerformConcert.com a check out videos of the bands’ performances and vote for their favorite. The contest runs through April 28, and the act who receives the most votes gets the coveted opening slot during the Evanescence-headlined livestreamed show. Those who vote will be given access to the concert.

While the contest is running, Cooper will give advice to the young bands on their sound, performances and careers. Video footage of the feedback sessions also will be viewable at DrivenToPerformConcert.com.

Alice recently released a new studio called Detroit Stories that celebrates the hard-edged rock music that emerged from the Motor City, which is his childhood hometown.

Reflecting on his Detroit roots, the partnership with Cooper Tire and the new contest, Cooper says, “I was born and spent my early years in Detroit, so cars are in my DNA. The music of Detroit is a true part of the soundtrack of my life. This garage band contest and the concept of being ‘Driven to Perform’ strike a chord with me because…I began my career the same way so many of these bands did.”

Help me find the best garage band in the country! Meet the three bands competing to open for @evanescence at the upcoming @CooperTire Driven To Perform Livestream Concert hosted by yours truly. #GoWithTheCoopers #CooperTire

Listen to the bands and vote – > https://t.co/vsSrnnQxSf pic.twitter.com/SiXXiVb4Rv — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) April 19, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.