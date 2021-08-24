Alice Cooper, Elvis Costello & more taking part in Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ series

Jenny Risher; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Alice Cooper and Elvis Costello are among artists hosting new episodes of Audible’s ongoing Words + Music series, an audio program described as a combination of music and storytelling.

Cooper will give a rare inside look at the real person behind his iconic shock-rock persona in Who I Really Am: The Diary of a Hollywood Vampire, debuting October 7.

Costello will host an episode titled How to Play the Guitar and Y that premieres September 16. The program is described as “[p]art masterclass, part madcap guitar-manual” that will feature the eclectic singer/songwriter delivering “a love letter to the guitar, to music, and to the restorative power of ‘play.'”

Other artists taking part in new installments of the Words + Music series include Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder and Dave Matthews. Previous episodes have been hosted by Sting, Smokey Robinson, James Taylor, Patti Smith, Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow, and Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong.

