Alice Cooper excited to host virtual "Spooky Story Time" event supporting charity for ill children

Alice Cooper says he “jumped” at the chance to host the recently announced Airbnb Online Experiences event that will feature the shock rocker reading scary stories to select paying fans via Zoom.

As previously reported, “Spooky Story Time with Alice Cooper” is scheduled for next Wednesday, October 21, and up to 10 families will be able to take part in the fun online gathering that costs $100 each, with all proceeds benefiting the North Star Reach medical camp. Booking opens today at 12 p.m. ET at Airbnb.com.

“I love the idea that it’s a charity thing,” Cooper tells ABC Audio. “And I love the idea [of] Uncle Alice reading scary stories in full Alice regalia.”

Adds Alice, “I’ve sort of become rock’s Vincent Price,” referring to the late campy horror-film actor. “You know, there’s a certain scary-ness to it, but there’s also a certain comedy to it.”

Cooper tells ABC Audio that he’s usually on tour during the Halloween season, but with the COVID-19 pandemic hampering live performances, as well as trick or treating, he says his scary storytelling event is a great way to celebrate the holiday.

“[E]verybody is going to be very conscious of the virus, of course,” Cooper notes. “So, this is going to be the unique Halloween thing that’s going on.”

Alice says he hopes fans attending his event will be wearing costumes, “’cause I certainly will be.”

As for whether the event will feature scary surprises, like an appearance by one of his famous boa constrictors, Cooper says, “[I] can’t give anything away, but you never know what’s going to happen.”

Regarding North Star Reach, Alice points out that it offers “a life-changing experience for children with significant health challenges and their families, which is really cool.”

