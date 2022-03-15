Alice Cooper hosting CoopStock 2 benefit event in April, also featuring Rob Halford, Mike Mills & more

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Alice Cooper will host a star-studded charity event dubbed CoopStock 2 – Grooves and Divots on Saturday April 30, at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, that will benefit for his Solid Rock Teen Centers in Mesa and Phoenix.

The fundraiser will feature a night of music and comedy that will include performances by the shock rocker himself, as well as Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills, Creed‘s Scott Stapp, Collective Soul‘s Ed Roland, former Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine, No Doubt drummer Adrian Young, Alice Cooper band guitarist Chuck Garric, comedian Larry the Cable Guy, comic/singer Gary Mule Deer and more.

The event also will feature performances by musicians and dancers involved with Cooper’s Teen Centers, as well as live and silent auctions.

Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers provide free music, dance, arts and vocational training programs for young people aged 12 to 20. For more details and to buy tickets to CoopStock 2, visit AliceCooperSolidRock.com.

The fundraiser will takes place after Alice wraps up his upcoming spring North American tour. The new trek kicks off this Friday, March 18 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and is plotted out through an April 24 concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Buckcherry will open all of Cooper’s shows from a March 19 gig in Hanover, Maryland, through an April 20 performance in Seattle, while founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will serve as the support act at the final tree concerts of the tour — April 22 in Reno, Nevada; April 23 in Paso Robles, California; and the LA show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.