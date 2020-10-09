Alice Cooper hosting streaming Halloween story-telling event to raise funds for charity

Courtesy of Airbnb

With Halloween festivities curtailed for most people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alice Cooper has signed on to help a select number of fans have a spooky good time in advance of the holiday as part of an Airbnb Online Experiences event.

The shock rocker will host a one-off, kid-friendly Halloween story time hour on October 21 at 7 p.m. ET that will be viewable at Airbnb.com. Ten families will be able to participate in the event — including children ages six and over — with tickets costing $100 per family. Booking for the spooky story session will open on Wednesday, October 14, at 12 p.m. ET.

“We’ll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants — all of my favorite things, really,” says Cooper. “And we’ll do it in full costume…It’ll be a scary good time.”

Proceeds raised by the event will benefit North Star Reach, a medical camp that offers free-of-charge camp experiences for children with significant health issues and their families.

In addition to being streamed live, “Spooky Story Time with Alice Cooper” will be recorded and posted on Airbnb.com and YouTube for more fans to watch the event.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.